Gintama: The Final Promo Reveals Hilarious Dragon Ball Parody

A new promo for Gintama: The Final reveals a hilarious parody of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise. Gintama might have brought its manga run to an end some time ago, but series creator Hideaki Sorachi returned to the franchise one more time to bring the anime franchise to an end. Gintama: The Final is the final feature film in the franchise bringing the anime to an official end. It adapts some of the material from Sorachi's original manga ending with new material exclusive to the anime's take. Now that exclusivity is what we can see a bit with its newest promo.

With Gintama: The Final spending a few weeks at the box office in Japan (even managing to end Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's hot streak with the Mugen Train movie when it was first released), Warner Bros. Japan has released a look at the first 90 seconds of the film. As one would expect, it gets started right away. And again as one would expect, Gintama's sure to go full Dragon Ball for the big opening. Check it out below:

Gintama is known for its big fourth wall breaking parodies and satire, so it's good to see the franchise kicking off its big movie finale with what is certainly not the last of the many references and parodies found within. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, Gintama: The Final has yet to be licensed for a release in other territories as of this writing.

