Gintama: The Final Shares Spoilery New Promo

Gintama has shared a spoilery new promo for the anime's final feature film, Gintama: The Final. Gintama's final feature film made its official premiere in Japanese theaters earlier this year, and it was such a big hit that the film even managed to topple Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's long running streak at the box office with Mugen Train. This means that the cast and staff have begun to reveal new looks at the film now that fans have been able to check it out, and the newest promo for the film has to be the most spoiler-filled yet.

Warner Bros. Japan has shared a new preview clip of Gintama: The Final that shows the Yorozuya group recollecting themselves after the final battle of the film and returning to life as usual. The film adapts the material of Hideaki Sorachi's original manga ending with new material exclusive to the film, so it's still unknown how things got to this point. Either way, it's certainly a spoiler filled look for fans outside of Japan.

Unfortunately, Gintama: The Final has yet to be confirmed for an English language release or a release in other territories outside of Japan for that matter. Details from the film have steadily become more available since its big debut in Japan, and things have been revealed about its events such as the fact that series creator Sorachi actually has a cameo in it.

Sorachi approached the release timing of the film with good humor as well since it was being released in the midst of Demon Slayer's massive takeover at the box office. Sorachi offered some new art of Demon Slayer's Hashira (and Tanjiro Kamado) for fans who went to screenings of Gintama: The Final, and had referenced the fact that Neon Genesis Evangelion's final film was scheduled to release soon (though that release has been delayed indefinitely as of this writing).

Gintama: The Final seems to have been a big hit with fans of the franchise in Japan, but fans outside of Japan are currently waiting to check out the film for themselves. At least this clip gives a peek into how it ends!