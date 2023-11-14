Go, Go, Loser Ranger! Reveals New Trailer, Main Cast

2024 will have some big entries in the anime world, but there is one that is easily the biggest when it comes to a series that spoofs the world of Sentai. Clearly parodying the style of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! flips the script when it comes to the traditional set-up of Rangers attempting to save the world from extraterrestrial threats. To help build up hype for this hilarious upcoming anime, the series has revealed its main voice actor cast alongside a new trailer that highlights the Divine Dragon Rangers and the man that is hoping to bring them down from the inside.

The upcoming anime, which has yet to reveal a specific release date, will have new twisted iterations of "Power Rangers" known as the Divine Dragon Rangers. The voice cast includes Yuiichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Red Keeper, Go Inoue (My Hero Academia) as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) as Yellow Keeper, Kousuke Toriumi (Naruto) as Green Keeper, and M.A.O (Digimon) as Pink Keeper.

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! Trailer

The upcoming series won't be entirely focusing on these anime rangers, instead showing this world to anime viewers through the viewpoint of a former henchman who is out for revenge against the Divine Dragon Rangers. Finding a way into their rank, these anime rangers have a deep-rooted secret that would smash public perception of the crime fighters as their fight against evil isn't all that it appears to be.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Go, Go, Loser Ranger!, here's an official description for the series, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

Are you hyped to follow the surreal adventures of the Divine Dragon Rangers in 2024?