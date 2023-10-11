Go! Go! Loser Ranger Trailer, Poster Released

The Sentai genre, which might be best known for helping to bring Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, hasn't been extensively represented in the anime market. Next year, that is looking to change with the arrival of Go! Go! Loser Ranger, a series that sees a villain attempting to get revenge by infiltrating a group of crusading heroes. Prior to its anime adaptation arrival, a new poster and trailer has been released to get fans hyped for the arrival of a very different kind of ranger.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger first debuted in 2021 from creator Negi Haruba. The manga is still continuing to this day, and it's clear that the story wasted little time in making the leap from the printed page to the small screen. While series like Ronin Warriors, Sailor Moon, and Gatchman fit the Sentai bill, Go! Go! Loser Ranger definitely is aiming to expand on the genre in a dynamic new way.

Loser Ranger: It's Morphin' Time

You can check out the newest poster for this unique anime concept below. Slated to land next year, Go! Go! Loser Ranger will be brought to life by Yostar Productions, the studio responsible for series such as Arknights, Azur Lane, and Blue Archive to name a few. With the upcoming sentai-like series, Yostar might be producing one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Go! Go! Loser Ranger's original manga, here's an official description for the series that flips the Sentai genre on its ear, "Thirteen years ago, the Villainous Army of evil attempted to invade Earth, faced by the super sentai squadron known as the Dragon Keepers, and their super weapons, the Divine Tools. The evil army, however, was defeated within a year, all of its executives wiped out, and the surviving (and almost immortal) foot soldiers have been forced ever since to reenact their defeat to the Keepers in front of a crowd of spectators every Sunday. Tired of the charade, and realizing that this amounts to little more than slavery, one of the foot soldiers rebels, and decides he will defeat the Dragon Keepers by infiltrating the organization."

