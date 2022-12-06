Go, Go, Loser Ranger Anime Announced

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers is easily the biggest example of a "Sentai" series that struck gold in North America with its release in the 1990s. If you're unfamiliar with what a Sentai series is, it's a story that follows a "squadron" or "group" that will normally fight against giant monsters using appropriately sized robots to save the world. Now, a new Sentai-inspired manga series is preparing to make its way to the world of anime in Go, Go, Loser Ranger, a hilarious take on the genre that sees a monster attempting to get revenge against his universe's version of the Power Rangers.

A release date for the new anime series has yet to be revealed, but a trailer and poster have given fans a first-hand look at what this twist on the Sentai genre will look like when it hits the small screen. To help in celebrating the announcement, the creator of the series had this to say via the official website:

"Thank you for choosing Go, Go Loser Ranger! as the original work. Manga production is sometimes harsh and lonely, and it's a continuous process of throwing a ball at an empty place. Among them, I felt rewarded as if the animation was thrown back. I'm looking forward to seeing the uncool and cool Combatant D in action. I was able to keep throwing the ball because everyone was on the other side. I will do my best not to lose to the anime, so I would be happy if you continue to pick it up."

Go, Go, Loser Anime

Shonen Magazine's Official Youtube Channel released the first trailer for the new series, with the director of Tiger And Bunny, Keiichi Sato, confirmed to be helping in bringing this television show to life:

The series first debuted as a manga thanks to Kodansha in 2021 from creator Negi Haruba, proving how quickly a popular comic can make the jump to the land of anime adaptations, with the publishers releasing the following official description of the series:

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"