Go Go Loser Ranger Reveals Anime Studio

There has yet to be an official "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" anime series, but that hasn't stopped the Sentai genre from making its way into the anime world. Such is the case with the upcoming bizarre series, Go Go Loser Ranger. Focusing on a defeated monster that is attempting to take down these new Rangers thanks to his previous defeat, the Loser Ranger is set to receive his own anime adaptation and a studio has been announced that will be covering the Sentai series.

Go Go Loser Ranger first hit the scene in 2021 as a manga by creator Negi Haruba. When the anime adaptation was announced, the creator had this to say following the big news, "Thank you for choosing Go, Go Loser Ranger! as the original work. Manga production is sometimes harsh and lonely, and it's a continuous process of throwing a ball at an empty place. Among them, I felt rewarded as if the animation was thrown back. I'm looking forward to seeing the uncool and cool Combatant D in action. I was able to keep throwing the ball because everyone was on the other side. I will do my best not to lose to the anime, so I would be happy if you continue to pick it up."

Go Go Loser Ranger Indeed

The anime series is set to be brought to life by Yostar Pictures, the studio that anime fans might know for its work on Blue Archive, Azur Lane, Arknights, and many more. The series will be directed by Keiichiro Ochi, who fans might know for their work on Tiger & Bunny. Currently, no release date has been revealed for when we can expect Go Go Loser Ranger to arrive.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this hard-hitting series, here's how Kodansha, the publishers of the original manga, describe the premise, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"