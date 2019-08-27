Goblin Slayer Gaiden Getting New Manga

When we first saw Goblin Slayer, we weren’t ready for the levels of extreme violence that was ramping our way from the franchise. The story of a warrior attempting to destroy everything that is “goblin” in the world, regardless of them being low level threats, the “Goblin Slayer” himself mercilessly kills any goblins that get in his way. Joined by a priestess who loses her “party”, as this is a world where adventurers combine their forces as if they were in a role playing game of old, the Slayer has continued his journey in both anime, manga, and light novels, with a new manga being given to the latter.

Anime News Network shared the information drop that Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2: Tsubanari no Daikatana would be getting its own manga on their Official Twitter Account, which follows a band of adventurers attempting to overtake the “Dungeon of the Dead”:

The Goblin Slayer anime lasted only twelve episodes, premiering last year 2018, though an upcoming movie for television titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin Crown will be released next year, with the original cast and crew returning to revisit the magical, if not terrifying and bloody, world of goblins and other monsters. The finale of the anime tv series saw the Goblin Slayer square off against the Goblin Lord himself, and even though Slayer managed to take down the king of all that he hates, the last episode had a stinger that will most likely play out in the animated movie if not a direct sequel to the anime itself as a series.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) handled the series composition and wrote the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) designed the series’ characters, and Mili composed the opening theme.