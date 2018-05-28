‘Godzilla 2’ Shares Special Promo At 2018 Licensing Expo

There’s no secret behind the love Hollywood has for giant monsters. Over the years, blockbuster titles such as Cloverfield and Pacific Rim have brought creatures to the big screen, but none of them can top Godzilla. The so-called King of the Monsters cannot be stopped, and he’ll make that known in 2019.

Next summer, the world will get another look at what Godzilla has to offer when his latest film goes live. Godzilla: King of the Monsters promises to follow the kaiju as he encounters a slew of his famously deadly contemporaries, and those who attended the 2018 Licensing Expo were hyped about the sequel’s premiere.

As you can see below, Legendary Pictures had a booth at the Las Vegas event, and it was there a special promo reel for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was shown. The clip, which can be found below, doesn’t show many new footage but makes sure to highlight a few points.

For one, the promo stresses how much money the Godzilla debut made worldwide. When the 2014 film went live, it secured an impressive gross. The film opened to more than $93 million domestically and earned over $200 million in the U.S. during its run. Overseas, the movie raked in nearly $330 million over its lifetime. Godzilla was the 13th highest-grossing film domestically in 2014 as it edged out films like 22 Jump Street, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Interstellar.

Secondly, the promo reminds audiences of who Godzilla will be messing with in his sequel. After his first MUTO encounter, the King of the Monsters will be faced with iconic creatures like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah in 2019. So, if you thought the first Godzilla movie was intense, Legendary wants you to know you’ve not seen anything yet.

Are you excited to see what this monster flick has in store for fans? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Godzilla: King of Monsters opens March 22, 2019. Its cast includes Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).