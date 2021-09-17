Godzilla Ditches Kong for Clifford in This Hilarious Crossover

A new giant beast has entered into the ring of the silver screen with the first trailer for Clifford The Big Red Dog, the timeless children's book character that is a larger-than-life canine, and one fan has created a hilarious crossover between this lovable dog and the king of the monsters himself, Godzilla. With the lizard king battling against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, earlier this year and creating the most successful entry in Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse, a battle against Clifford will most likely never officially take place, but that isn't stopping fans from imagining what would happen.

The upcoming Clifford The Big Red Dog movie blends the world of real-life with computer-generated graphics in order to bring the giant crimson canine to life, hitting theaters this fall. On the flip side, the future for Godzilla is up in the air at this point, as no future entries in the MonsterVerse have been confirmed as of yet. While North America relies on Legendary Pictures to bring the world of kaiju to the West, Japan also hasn't revealed any plans for the future of the lizard king, with the last time viewers were able to see the monolithic beast arrive with a ghastly new appearance as Shin Godzilla.

Twitter User Cursed Animated Frames shared this hilarious altered poster for Godzilla Vs. Kong, taking out the king of Skull Island and replacing the giant primate with the Big Red Dog who is far less antagonistic than the Legendary Pictures' kaiju:

While no new movies in the MonsterVerse have been confirmed, rumors have begun swirling on social media that the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, might be returning to helm a new project that further explores the modern world of the kaiju. With a rumored title of Son of Kong making the rounds, the next entry might be following a new generation of giant monsters following the discovery of the Hollow Earth in the latest crossover film that opened up the world to new creatures hitting the scene.

