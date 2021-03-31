Rick And Morty Shares Official Godzilla Vs. Kong Crossover

Rick And Morty has created numerous short videos in the past to blend the world of the Smith Family with other properties and genres across the world of pop culture, and a new claymation video from the Adult Swim series places the grandfather/grandson team into the shoes of Godzilla and Kong to honor their recent crossover. Godzilla Vs. Kong remains one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, released earlier this year as the latest entry into Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, giving us a definitive win between the two giant beasts and making it ripe for parody.

The fifth season of the Adult Swim series has been a hit among Adult Swim fans so far, exploring the bizarre premises of Rick's rival Mr. Nimbus hitting the scene and countless replicas of the Smith family murdering one another to determine which clan is the real Smiths. With several more episodes lying in wait for season five, poking fun at properties such as Hellraiser, Voltron, and Captain Planet to name a few, it's definitely no surprise to see that Rick And Morty are making light of the latest colossal battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island.

(Photo: Adult Swim & Legendary)

The future of the MonsterVerse is uncertain at this point, with rumors swirling that the franchise might return with director Adam Wingard helming a new project under the running title of Son of Kong. With Godzilla Vs. Kong ending with the lizard king defeating the giant primate in battle and the two setting aside their differences to battle against the metallic doppelganger known as Mechagodzilla, it's clear that there would be a perfect opportunity for the hairy kaiju to return with a new generation in tow.

While Rick And Morty have yet to officially take on the combined terror of Godzilla and Kong in their series, this latest claymation video does a hilarious job of showing how the battle would have taken place if the Adult Swim stars had fused with the most popular giant monsters the world has ever seen. We don't know if the Smith family will be making fun of the MonsterVerse during this latest season, but this latest video certainly acts as a major crossover between the franchises.

Who do you think wins in a fight between Godzilla Rick and King Kong Morty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.