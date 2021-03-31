Godzilla vs. Kong Fan Goes Viral for Hilariously Perfect Shrek Crossover

✖

One Godzilla vs. Kong fan has gone viral for imagining the perfect Shrek crossover! The Shrek franchise might currently be stalled while its working on its next big project, but it's become one of the most successful animated franchises of all time for a reason. The films have a huge following that seemed to only get bigger with each sequel, but it was definitely at its height with the release of Shrek 2. The sequel took all of the satire of the original and added even more sincerity to boost the entire experience.

This blend of satire, sincerity, and the overall wackiness inherent in the premise all came to a climax with the film's final moments. Jennifer Saunders' Fairy Godmother began to sing a cover version of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero," and that cover has been such a hit that fans had added to several major movie moments throughout the years. Now @EmmArrGus took this to a kaiju-sized level by imagining that same performance backing one of the big fights in Godzilla vs. Kong instead and has gone viral with fans on Twitter for the effort! Check it out below:

HOW DOES THIS WORK SO WELL?????? pic.twitter.com/dANLCgaF9n — gus 🦈 (@EmmArrGus) April 14, 2021

While the fight between the titular Godzilla and Kong does not have Shrek 2's version "Holding Out for a Hero" playing in the background, it does have enough to be one of the biggest box office success since the start of the ongoing pandemic. Godzilla vs. Kong is now making its way through theaters, and fans in the United States can still check it out with HBO Max as of this writing.

The film is officially rated PG-13 and it's described as such, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this Shrek-tastic take on Godzilla vs. Kong? Which songs do you think would make a good fight for this Titan sized fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!