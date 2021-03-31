Godzilla and Ghidorah Go Wild in New Theme Park Ride Trailer

✖

Godzilla and King Ghidorah are going wild in the new trailer for an upcoming theme park ride opening in Japan. Announced to be in the works earlier this year, the first permanent ride attraction featuring Godzilla will soon be opening in Japan. This special theme park ride for Godzilla is scheduled to open at the Seibu-en Amusement Park this month, and is known as the "Godzilla the Ride: DaiKaiju Choujo Kessen (A Decisive Battle of Great Monsters)." This ride will feature visuals of Godzilla, King Ghidorah and more. Now fans can get idea of just what this looks like.

A new promo for the upcoming Godzilla attraction has debuted online, and features a look at the new Godzilla and King Ghidorah designs crafted specifically for the ride by Space Battleship Yamato director Takashi Yamazaki. Yamazki also directs the visuals for the ride itself, and it was promised to feature even more giant monsters from TOHO's universe than the ones seen here. Check out the promo as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter:

A new trailer for the Godzilla ride at the Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan has been released. The video showcases new designs for both Godzilla and Ghidorah. pic.twitter.com/ze2CIXnJsO — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 8, 2021

This ride will also feature an original story as well, and it's described as such, "The movie theater, built on a small hill visible from the shopping district and loved by the people of the city, has been filled with the smiles of many people. In the midst of the peaceful life, a mysterious giant monster, King Ghidorah, suddenly appears in Tokyo. King Ghidorah proceeds to move towards Saitama, knocking down the buildings of the cities.

In addition to King Ghidorah, an emergency broadcast in the museum informs that another mysterious giant monster is approaching. Getting in a special armored car of the Special Disaster Response Unit, 'Tokusai-tai,' the guests are thrown into the middle of the fierce battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah. Will they be able to escape safely?"

