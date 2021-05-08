Godzilla Singular Point Unveils New Lizard King Transformation

✖

Godzilla: Singular Point is an upcoming Netflix animated series that promises to give us a brand new take on the lizard king, making some distinct changes to the lizard king following the success of the king of the monsters' recent battle against Kong in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. In some recently discovered merchandise, it seems as if this animated version of the famous kaiju is set to receive a brand new look that is far more "amphibian" than anything else, taking a page it seems from the earlier look for Shin Godzilla that dragged its way to the mainland.

Kaiju News Outlet shared this first look at the new Godzilla design from Singular Point, which apparently shows off the lizard king's new form, releasing later this month prior to the release for the new streaming series that is set to land later this summer:

A new form of Godzilla from 'Godzilla: Singular Point' has been revealed. The new Bandai Movie Monster Series Godzilla Amphibia figure will be released on May 18 for approximately $20. pic.twitter.com/uIRxcp0w56 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 8, 2021

For those who might not be familiar with this upcoming animated depiction of the king of the monsters, Netflix's official description reads as such:

"Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

The cast for the animated series that will give us a new page in the giant beast's history includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

Godzilla himself has seen numerous different designs around the world since he first appeared in Japan in the 1950s with his initial feature-length film, with the latest hitting theaters and HBO Max earlier this year with the giant crossover in Godzilla vs. Kong.

What do you think of this new form for Godzilla in the upcoming animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the lizard king.