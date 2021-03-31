Godzilla's First-Ever Ride Attraction to Open Soon

✖

The world's first permanent ride attraction with Godzilla is slated to open soon! Godzilla's in a huge new place these days as while TOHO's famous kaiju has been a mainstay for decades at this point, the famous monster has been booming in popularity due to the success of recent adaptations. With new entries in Legendary's MonsterVerse making big box office success around the world with Godzilla vs. Kong, a new anime version of the monster with Netflix in Godzilla Singular Point, and a Shin Godzilla based museum, now the monster is branching out with a new attraction.

The world's first permanent ride attraction (as reported by Crunchyroll) featuring Godzilla will soon be opening at the Seibu-en Amusement Park in Japan. Known as the "Godzilla the Ride: DaiKaiju Choujo Kessen (A Decisive Battle of Great Monsters)," this ride is scheduled to open in May and will feature visuals with a battle between Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and other major monsters designed and directed by Space Battleship Yamato director Takashi Yamazaki:

This special ride features a new story for Godzilla too that's described as such, "The movie theater, built on a small hill visible from the shopping district and loved by the people of the city, has been filled with the smiles of many people. In the midst of the peaceful life, a mysterious giant monster, King Ghidorah, suddenly appears in Tokyo. King Ghidorah proceeds to move towards Saitama, knocking down the buildings of the cities.

In addition to King Ghidorah, an emergency broadcast in the museum informs that another mysterious giant monster is approaching. Getting in a special armored car of the Special Disaster Response Unit, 'Tokusai-tai,' the guests are thrown into the middle of the fierce battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah. Will they be able to escape safely?"

HT - Crunchyroll