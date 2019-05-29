Godzilla: King of the Monsters Gets A Perfect Low-Cost Cosplay

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to stomp into theaters this week, and fans are eager to see what the kaiju has to offer. Despite early mixed reviews, the sequel promises to thrill fans ready to leap into the summer season, and it seems one cosplayer is hyping up the film in one — uh — unique way.

After all, Godzilla did just get a low-cost cosplay, and the getup could not be any more abstract.

Over on social media, fans got their look at how Low Cost Cosplay tackled Godzilla. You can check out the look below and see the hilarious getup below.

As you will notice, Godzilla was brought to life with little more than lights, a background, and a foot. Low Cost Cosplay is a master of bringing even the most grand characters to life with almost nothing on hand, and they’ve done it again with this look.

To start, fans will need to take their foot and position it just so like above. After taping a string of blue-white lights to your foot, the only thing left to do is turn on the bulbs and turn off your lights. If you place your foot just right, then you will be able to see Godzilla from the side as each light mimics one of the kaiju’s charged dorsal fins. And if you want brownie points, you can use blacklight paint to draw in details of Godzilla’s body on your sole.

So, are you feeling game to try out this Godzilla: King of the Monsters cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”