Godzilla: King of the Monsters Shares New Concept Art of the Kaiju's Home

✖

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the latest take in North America of the larger than life lizard as he battled against King Ghidorah and Rodan in order to once again claim the crown for the kaiju that were bursting forth from the Earth to threaten humanity once again, and the sequel has recently unearthed new concept art that shows off Godzilla's homestead as well as a battle damaged version of the lizard king. With next year bringing us the crossover film of Godzilla Vs Kong, it's definitely worthwhile to dive back into Legendary Pictures' "Monster Verse".

Throughout the movie of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the lizard king definitely took his licks when battling against the multi-headed threat of Ghidorah and the flying terror known as Rodan. Joined by Mothra, the giant moth that gave the kaiju monarch a much needed power boost following its sacrifice, Godzilla was ultimately able to win the day and take his crown while killing King Ghidorah. The crossover film of Godzilla Vs Kong has been delayed a number of times, with the latest being the most understandable in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but the kaiju battle to end all battles will presumably be dropping next year that will pit the new lizard king against the current rule of Skull Island.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the brand new concept art for 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, showing a new take on the "home" of the new lizard king, as well as a new take on the giant kaiju that gives the beast brought to life by Toho a "battle damaged" make over:

New concept artwork from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" has been discovered. The images show an early design of what a battle damaged Godzilla may have looked like from the film. Source: Emmanuel Shiu pic.twitter.com/HCYULQezsH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 15, 2020

While Godzilla's future in North America is laid bare, we're left wondering what the future holds for the lizard king in his place of birth in Japan. With Shin Godzilla giving us a brand new take, that looks far more terrifying that any other interpretation of the kaiju to date, it will be interesting to see if the series continues to focus on this take or will go back to his more traditional appearance that was brought to life by Toho so many decades ago.

What do you think of this concept art from Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!