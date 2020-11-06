Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla Gets a Perfect Pokemon Makeover

✖

The world of anime monsters and movie monsters have given pop culture some truly amazing kaiju across the board, and now, one animation gives both Godzilla and MechaGodzilla some perfect Pokemon make-overs in a slick animation that blends the two franchises in a unique new way! Though most Pokemon don't hit the heights of the famous kaiju created by the movie studio known as Toho, the recent elements introduced in the Nintendo Switch exclusive game of Pokemon: Sword & Shield that came from the Galar Region!

"Gigantamax" is a power up that is employed by the Galar Trainers such as Leon, Bea, and so many others that can have their Pokemon easily grow to the size of Godzilla, MechaGodzilla and the countless kaiju that were created by Toho Studios. There has yet to be an official crossover between these two unique franchises, but it's clear that this slick animated crossover does a fantastic job of imagining some of the biggest Pokemon if they were to take the spots of the likes of Godzilla and his metallic counterpart in MechaGodzilla! It would definitely be a fierce battle if the kaiju of the "Godzilla-verse" were to face off against these giant versions of the pocket monsters that become one of the most popular anime franchises in the world since its debut decades ago!

Twitter Animator NCH Productions shared this impressive animation that imagines the likes of Professor Oak bearing witness to a giant pocket monster battle that takes the place of a typical kaiju war that would normally be fought between the likes of Godzilla and Mecha Godzilla:

#GODZILLA66 I only realize nov3 is the anniversary of Godzilla... check out my fan re-creation of Godzilla vs mecha godzilla into pokemon! https://t.co/xy3RT7ocS4 pic.twitter.com/dxRt8ktuoy — NCH (@NCHproductions) November 3, 2020

Godzilla will be making a big return next year in the titanic crossover that will see the recently crowned "King of the Monsters" fighting against the current ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla Vs Kong. The movie, which will be directed by horror master Adam Wingard, has been delayed a number of times, so kaiju fans are especially excited to finally see the kaiju war finally make landfall in 2021!

What do you think of this amazing crossover between the monsters of the pop culture world?