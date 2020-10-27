Netflix Debuts First Trailer and Poster for Godzilla Singular Point Anime

Netflix surprised Godzilla fans with the announcement that a new anime series would be in the works next year from the studios behind such hits as My Hero Academia and Beastars, and Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming Godzilla Singular Point. Produced by both studio Bones and Orange, Godzilla Singular Point is a completely original series that does not follow the established universe first set with Netflix's Godzilla anime trilogy. Featuring director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), the series will be a blend of hand drawn and CG animation.

But while that announcement might have made fans wary, the first teaser trailer for Godzilla Singular Point seems to tease that it's going in the right direction as it seamlessly blends the older Kaiju designs into this new style. You can check out the debut teaser trailer and poster for the new Godzilla series below:

When danger comes up from the depths, only young geniuses Mei, Yun, and their team can face the threat in Godzilla Singular Point! Take a first look at next year’s new series featuring the classic monster. @CG_Orange_eng @TOHO_GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/B7VWyGb3ZZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

This first teaser trailer was released alongside the first poster for Godzilla Singular Point highlighting the character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato:

And here’s art featuring our human heroes conceived by Blue Exorcist’s @katohhhhhh and the legendary monster itself, designed by legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/984yjByBGI — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Alongside Kato, Netflix's initial announcement for Godzilla Singular Point confirmed that it will include the creative team of Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal), and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series. Animator Eiji Yamamori from Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises will be providing the designs for the Kaiju.

