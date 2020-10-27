Fall Guys Is Adding a Godzilla Costume

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic today revealed that it would be adding a new Godzilla costume as part of a collaboration with Toho Co., Ltd. ahead of Godzilla Day and Japan's Godzilla Festical. The new Godzilla skin will be available for 10 Crowns total, as is typical for these sort of crossover skins, starting November 3rd. It is currently unclear exactly when it might disappear from the store, but these sorts of things are typically only available for a couple of days.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mediatonic on this Godzilla costume. With only two months since launch and boasting millions of players worldwide, Fall Guys presents such an exciting opportunity for Godzilla fans everywhere," said Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc, as part of today's reveal. "Now, players will get to celebrate Godzilla Day in such a unique way by putting on the Godzilla suit and stomping their way to victory."

LOL I can't explain how excited I am to let you know that GODZILLA will be coming to Fall Guys next week THE GODZILLA@TOHO_GODZILLA THE ACTUAL GODZILLA LITERALLY GODZILLA OFFICIAL GODZILLA Better start getting your crowns together now 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020

"There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy; they are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you'd expect," said Jeff Tanton, VP of Creative, Mediatonic. "We are proud and deeply honored to share the stage with the greatest Kaiju - and if anyone is still struggling to get a crown with this costume, though it may sound primitive and un-scientific, we recommend that through the fairies, they could perhaps ask Infant Island for help?"

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 officially launched just recently. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited to pick up the new Godzilla costume? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!