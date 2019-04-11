‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ to Screen Sneak Peek at IMAX ‘Shazam!’ Showings

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of this year’s most highly anticipated films. The sequel is set to stomp into theaters this May, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to check out new footage of their favorite kaiju. For fans planning to check out Shazam! this weekend, they will get a special peek at Godzilla.

Over on Twitter, the official page for the sequel confirmed plans to screen a sneak-peek this weekend in IMAX theaters.

“This weekend see 5 minutes of [Godzilla: King of the Monsters] exclusively in IMAX theaters before Shazam!“

This announcement came shortly after reports questioned whether the movie would drop a new trailer soon. A reel was rated by the MPAA board, but fans were confused about its 5-minute run time. Now, it seems the clip first thought to be a trailer is really this sneak peek, so fans will have to check out Shazam! in IMAX if they want to check out the footage.

If you want to know what the footage will contain, fans expect it will be pulled from the clip shown at WonderCon and CinemaCon this month. You can read ComicBook.com’s description of the epic footage below:

“A trailer plays, with an introduction from Millie Bobbie Brown. A sneak peek sees war fleets in a golden, destroyed earth. The nation’s capitol is broken down and on fire. Humans are under ground, under ice working on a solution. They awaken the monsters in hopes that they will fight for them. Instead, their bunkers are destroyed and they’re left running across the ice for safety.

Vera Farmiga makes a tough call to awaken the monster as Kyle Chandler’s character stand above the opening in the ice. Electrical currents become visible as the three-headed monster rises up one head at a time with some spiked tails to match. The soldiers look on concerned. Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farmiga observe from a helicopter. Ghidorah spews electric bolts at the soldiers and wipes them out. Somehow, Kyle Chandler got away.

As humans try to escape, Ghidorah attacks. Godzilla comes to their defense. Ghidora opens its wings and the two square up. Farmiga tells her family over FaceTime that she is saving the world. Mothra flies over a city with her wings creating a gust of wind sweeping humans from the ground. Chandler’s character is eager to stop all of the monsters. Ghidorah, Rodan, Mothra, and Godzilla all do battle. Atomic breath and lightning bolts are spewed. Buildings are destroyed.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

