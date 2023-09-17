Godzilla Minus One Director Is Already Shooting Down Misinformation

Godzilla is known as the King of the Monsters and for good reason. For decades now, the monster has reigned over film as he's explored everywhere from Japan to the United States. Hollywood has its own blockbuster franchise starring Godzilla these days, but Toho Company in Japan is the OG when it comes to Godzilla. That is why Godzilla Minus One is on the horizon, and the film's director is already shutting down hearsay online.

Over on X (Twitter), director Takashi Yamazaki grabbed the attention of fans this week. The filmmaker shared a tweet breaking down the alleged budget of Godzilla Minus One, but none of it was true. As such, Yamazaki stepped in to shoot down the rumor, and he just had this to say:

"Stop making [up] nonsense."

As you can imagine, the singled-out post has been deleted, and Yamazaki has moved on to bigger pastures. After all, Godzilla Minus One is just on the horizon. The movie, which marks the 37th Godzilla film to date, will launch this fall. The Tokyo International Film Festival will premiere Godzilla Minus One come November 1st before Toho releases the movie domestically two days later. As for its release overseas, Godzilla Minus One will go live in America on December 1st.

Starring Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, Godzilla Minus One will take us back a few decades. The movie is set after World War II as Japan's economy and military has been eradicated. It is at this time that Godzilla appears off the coast, and he makes landfall on a hurting nation. It will fall to Japan to devise battle against Godzilla, and the kaiju isn't going to give up victory so easily.

What do you want to see in Godzilla Minus One when it goes live? Are you planning to check out the Japanese flick?