Godzilla Minus One Drops New Images, Key Visual

The King of the Monsters is returning later this year and Godzilla MInus One has new images to prove it.

Later this year, a very new take on Godzilla will be storming movie theaters in both Japan and North America. Godzilla Minus One is set to take place in Japan shortly following World War 2, as the country attempts to rebuild but runs into a kaiju-sized problem. Now, prior to the lizard king returning to the silver screen, new images are giving kaiju fans a closer look at Godzilla's return and the unfortunate civilians that will be wrapped up in the beast's path.

While this will be the first time that Godzilla has arrived in Japan since 2016's Shin Godzilla, Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse is continuing in some major ways. Later this year, Apple TV+ will unleash Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will give Godzilla a new television series that will star the father/son acting team of Kurt and Wyatt Russell. In 2024, kaiju fans will witness the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will continue the MonsterVerse on the silver screen. Hinting at a new giant monster that might give the ruler of Skull Island a run for his money, the kaiju's reign isn't looking to stop any time soon.

Godzilla Minus One: New Images

Godzilla Minus One will arrive in Japan on November 3rd, with the kaiju film following suit in North American theaters on December 1st. The upcoming fresh take on the king of the monsters will be directed by creator Takashi Yamazaki, who anime fans might know for movies such as Lupin III: The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story, and the live-action Parasyte films to name a few. In the new images below, it's clear that this new take on Godzilla isn't quite as "friendly" as the Legendary Pictures' iteration.

A new "Godzilla Minus One" promotional image has been released. pic.twitter.com/BTx2TIa4zH — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 14, 2023

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Godzilla Minus One, Toho has released an official description of the film that will travel to the past to witness the king of the monster's latest reign of destruction, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state."

What do you think of this new take on the king of the monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla.