Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Released, Premiere Date Confirmed

Just a few weeks after offering a first look at their new Godzilla TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Apple TV+ and Legendary have released the first teaser trailer for the show and confirmed its premiere date. The new series is the first in Legendary's Monsterverse, and is in canon with movies like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, will premiere globally on Friday, November 17 with two episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will follow weekly with the season one final set to air on Friday, January 12. You can check out the first Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teaser trailer in the player below!

One element of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters that the teaser trailer confirms is a MAJOR connection to another MonsterVerse movie, Kong: Skull Island. The opening sequence of the trailer brings back none other than John Goodman as his character William "Bill" Randa. Though Goodman's character dies in the events of the 2017 movie, he's clearly left behind a video about the start of Monarch and its mission, which will no doubt play into the TV series itself. See him for yourself in the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer!

Confirmed cast members for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters include Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. The series also notably stars the father-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who will actually star as the same character, Army officer Lee Shaw, with the pair playing him in different time periods separated by 50 years. The official description for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters reads as follows:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."



Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla