Godzilla Minus One Director Teases the Film's Unique Plot

Godzilla Minus One is set to introduce a brand new take on the lizard king, with the rampage taking place in the past. Focusing on a Japan that is still struggling following the end of World War 2, the king of the monsters will return to the silver screen this November in Japan, with a North American release confirmed for this December. In building up the hype for the kaiju's upcoming reign of destruction, director Takashi Yamazaki, has offered some new insight for his take on the most popular giant monster.

Godzilla has quite a bright future of it, not just thanks to this film taking place in the past, but thanks to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Next year will see 'Zilla once again come face-to-face with the ruler of Skull Island, Kong, but he might not be fighting him as much as their first time meeting on the big screen. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has hinted at the fact that there is a new primate that might be looking to take the king of the monsters' crown next year. On top of the sequel crossover film, Apple TV+ also has a Godzilla-centric television series arriving in the form of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Godzilla's Minus Appearance

Yamazaki took the opportunity to discuss his thoughts on the king of the monsters and how the kaiju's presence reflects some of humanity's darkest moments in its history, "I have always had the imagery that Godzilla is a nuclear threat, or the shadow of war in the form of a monster. So if I was allowed to it [his own Godzilla film], I wanted to do it in that era [post WWII]."

If you wanted to learn more about the upcoming film that places Japan in Godzilla's cross-hairs, here's an official description of the movie from Toho, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Godzilla Minus One will hit theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and will arrive in North America on December 1st.

