Godzilla Minus One Director Is Tackling Red Carpets With the Kaiju in Hand

Movie buffs were given a slew of excellent movies in 2023, and now they are getting their due. After all, the award season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the industry's top contenders. Godzilla Minus One has climbed its way onto the list after the underdog proved itself to be a smash hit. And now, director Takashi Yamazaki is celebrating Godzilla at red carpets with the kaiju in hand.

As you can see below, Yamazaki stirred buzz this week as he appeared at the Critics Choice Awards. It was there the director hit the red carpet for photos, and he made sure to bring the perfect date. Godzilla accompanied the director, and fans are understandably obsessed with the tribute.

#GodzillaMinusOne director Takashi Yamazaki on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/unfQABmHq5 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) January 15, 2024

After all, it isn't every day you see Godzilla hit a red carpet outside of their movie premieres. The movie monster has been around for decades, but Godzilla has hit few award show carpets. Yamazaki wanted to change that given the success of Godzilla Minus One. The film has exceeded all box office estimations, and critics continue to hail the movie as one of the best Godzilla films to date.

When it comes to awards, Godzilla Minus One is hardly slacking. The movie has earned a number of film festival accolades from Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, and more. At the Critics' Choice Awards this week, Godzilla Minus One was nominated for Best Foreign Film which is a huge honor. Now, all eyes are on the horizon as The Academy Award will drop its nominees before long. Godzilla Minus One may very well earn a nomination for Best Foreign Film. If that happens, well – we can only hope Yamazaki brings his favorite kaiju along as his plus one.

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, select theaters nationwide are showing the film. At this point, no streaming home has been selected for Godzilla Minus One, and it has yet to hit home video. Hopefully, Yamazaki's movie will hit home video before long as interest in the monster movie is growing by the week.

Have you checked out Godzilla Minus One? Do you think it has a shot at winning an Oscar this season? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!