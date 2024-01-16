Godzilla Minus One Nears Big Box Office Record After Breaking Pandemic Milestone

Godzilla in 2023 might be the year to beat when it comes to the history of the king of the monsters. Not only did the lizard king receive its own television series on Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but Godzilla Minus One took theaters by storm. Having already pulled in tens of millions of dollars, this new take on the popular kaiju recently blew past a post-pandemic record that no other international movie was able to clear in North America until now.

Godzilla Minus One is currently inching its way toward $100 million USD globally at the box office, and in North America, the film has cleared $50 million USD. Thanks to hitting this level of box office profit, the movie has officially become the first international film in the West to clear that milestone post-pandemic. Not only did the movie take this award, but it also might be on its way to being the biggest Japanese film released in North America.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One Plus Two?

While the latest film focusing on Godzilla was a success, Toho has yet to confirm if it will see a sequel. Director Takashi Yamazaki has been hinting at the idea that he might be willing to return to this universe. Without going into spoiler territory, Godzilla Minus One's ending does leave the door open for this new take on the lizard king. In 2024, it's unlikely we'll see a sequel arrive, though Godzilla fans will see the kaiju return to the silver screen via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

If you want to learn more about this new take on Godzilla, here's how Toho describes the movie that is Godzilla Minus One, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

