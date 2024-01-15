Could Godzilla Minus One Take Home an Academy Award?

Godzilla Minus One really took over the world as one of the most successful Japanese Godzilla film releases in the franchise's history, and now there's a chance that the new movie could actually win big at the 96th Annual Academy Awards! Godzilla Minus One has been breaking all sorts of records for TOHO as the first major Godzilla film of the Reiwa era has also been one of the most commercially and critically successful in TOHO's history. As the film continues its success around the world, it could end up having that same success in the awards circuit as well.

Godzilla Minus One is currently nominated for a fair share of awards across multiple critic circles, and the 96th Academy Awards has revealed that it's currently on the shortlist as a potential nomination for a Best Visual Effects Oscar. While it didn't make the shortlist for Best International Feature, it's still eligible for a potential Best Picture nomination at the time of this writing. With the official Academy Awards nominations for the year being announced on January 23rd, Godzilla Minus One has a big chance of nabbing one.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

A home media or streaming release has yet to be announced for Godzilla Minus One as of the time of this writing, but there still might be a showing of the film in your area. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

