Godzilla Minus One Creator Comments on Godzilla 2014 Director's Jurassic World Project

Takashi Yamazaki has seen a windfall of success thanks to Godzilla Minus One's release. As the latest take on the king of the monsters explored a Godzilla who was anything but friendly to humanity, the lizard king of the MonsterVerse is set to return to fight on behalf of mankind in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This new North American take on Godzilla first began in 2014, with Yamazaki taking the opportunity to comment on director Gareth Edwards' upcoming Jurassic World film.

The 2014 Godzilla movie kicked off Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, setting the stage for a new world of kaiju to find some serious success. While the film didn't feature the likes of Kong, King Ghidorah, Rodan, or Mothra, it still saw the king of the monsters taking on some villainous threats in the "Mutos". Gareth Edwards acted as the director on the first chapter of the MonsterVerse, but his resume hasn't just been focused on kaiju. Edwards recently made waves with the film, The Creator, which used stunning special effects to bring its world to life. Prior to this recent effort, the Godzilla 2014 director entered the world of Star Wars with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Considering Godzilla is quite close to a larger-than-life dinosaur, the decision to give Edwards a Jurassic World movie makes sense.

Yamazaki x Edwards: The Godzilla Connection

Takashi Yamazaki is preparing for a possible win at the Academy Awards, as Godzilla Minus One is up for an Oscar in the "Best Visual Effects" category. Despite this fact, the kaiju director was thrilled to respond to the news that Edward would be entering the universe that first began with Jurassic Park, "I love that Gareth is making a new Jurassic World!"

『ジュラシック・ワールド』新作、『GODZILLA ゴジラ』ギャレス・エドワーズが監督へ！ https://t.co/hh7XHNRYZZ @cinematodayより



I love that Gareth is making a new Jurassic World! — 山崎貴 Takashi Yamazaki (@nostoro) February 21, 2024

Edwards' upcoming Jurassic World film will be the fourth installment of the recent series. Set to arrive in theaters next year on July 2nd, 2025, few details have been revealed when it comes to what the story will revolve around. The previous entry, Jurassic World: Dominion, saw the series main stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, teaming up with the stars of the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Neither the stars of Jurassic World nor Jurassic Park have been confirmed for the upcoming fourth film.

Do you think Godzilla would fit right into Jurassic Park? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.