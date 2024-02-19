Godzilla Minus One Director Shares the Real Reason They Won't Out the Movie's Budget

Godzilla Minus One reportedly was produced with a much smaller budget than its visual effects would make it seem, and the director behind the movie has shared the real reason they won't out the movie's real budget! Godzilla Minus One was Toho's first new Godzilla film in the Reiwa era as part of the celebration for the 70th Anniversary of the Godzilla franchise overall. It was a massive success as soon as it hit theaters in Japan last Fall, but that success exploded even more when the film started to release internationally and gained even further traction among audiences.

One of the most impressive aspects of the film was the way Godzilla Minus One's visual effects helped bring the film to life. These visual effects were such a hit that the film was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards. It was reported that the film had a budget of $15 million USD (or potentially even less), but director Takashi Yamazaki has revealed that he currently refuses to reveal the secret of the film's budget because other projects might ask him to do the same.

What's Godzilla Minus One's Budget?

Godzilla Minus One reportedly had a budget of between $10-15 million USD, and Yamazaki jokingly revealed to Deadline that he won't reveal the film's budget because, "then everyone's gonna want me to make a movie for that number!" When asked how he felt about the film's visual effects being nominated for an award alongside a film like Oppenheimer, Yamazaki stated, "It's interesting because the world was much different when began development on this film. But as we entered post-production, and we're working on the VFX, there was almost every direction we felt the world was heading into and I think everyone felt that to some degree that we're getting closer and closer to war of some sort."

"And perhaps that was the same phenomenon that was happening with Oppenheimer, and the top five films in Japan also deal with war in some way or postwar Japan, whether it's animation, anime or live action," Yamazaki continued. "So there's this very bizarre air I would say, and you look at different films around the world. I think that perhaps filmmakers and creatives are feeling something and they feel a need to express this somehow."

How do you feel about Godzilla Minus One's visual effects? What do you think the movie's real budget is?

