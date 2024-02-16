The Godzilla Minus One Team Talks Film's Visual Effects: Watch

Godzilla Minus One is looking to get the gold at this year's Academy Awards. Nominated for "Best Visual Effects" in a 2023 film, this is all the more impressive considering that the team responsible for this latest take on the king of the monsters didn't have as much money as Hollywood productions. Now, to get fans to learn more about the team and introduce several techniques used in bringing Godzilla back to the silver screen, the special effects team has unleashed a brand new video in a lead-up to the 2024 Academy Awards.

Godzilla has received a lot of play recently not just thanks to the latest film from Toho, but thanks to Legendary Pictures and their projects as a part of the MonsterVerse. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was a hit for Apple TV+, taking viewers through the past of the kaiju tracking organization while giving the lizard king a fair share of screen time in its first season. Next month, Godzilla will reunite with the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, seeing the two kaiju facing off against dark doubles of themselves in a battle royale. With all these projects focusing on the king of the monsters, now is a great time to be a kaiju fan.

The Visual Effects of Godzilla Minus One: Watch

Despite Godzilla Minus One's success, the runaway hit has yet to be confirmed for a sequel. Despite this fact, director Takashi Yamazaki is already thinking about what part two would entail. In a recent interview with Empire, Yamazaki stated that Godzilla might not be alone in a follow-up film, "I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama ... that challenge is something that I'd like to explore. When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component. We need to make sure that the human drama and whatever's happening between [the] kaiju both have meaning, and both are able to affect one another in terms of plot development."

Do you think Godzilla Minus One is destined to take home the Academy Away for Best Visual Effects later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.