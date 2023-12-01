Godzilla Minus One Releases Final Trailer

Godzilla Minus One might be in theaters, but that isn't stopping the latest film focusing on the lizard king from releasing one last trailer. With the new take on the king of the monsters being one of the most terrifying to date, the new footage shows the path of destruction that Godzilla is more than happy to make in Japan. Whether Godzilla Minus One is the greatest 'Zilla movie of all time is debatable, but it just might be its most vicious.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Godzilla Minus One director, Takashi Yamazaki, about his iteration of the giant beast, "I feel that my Godzilla for this Godzilla is very specific for the story because there's a tendency with Godzilla is that he's obviously a massive existence and there can be a tendency to split the story a bit versus this is going on with Godzilla, this is going on with the people or the government and things like that. However, one of my goals was to have a good balance between the Godzilla side of the story and the human story. So in Godzilla Minus One, I think it's a lot more unique because you're looking at the individual relationship, what kind of relationship they have to Godzilla, how they see Godzilla. So it's individuals and also civilians that are really focused on their story and relationship to Godzilla. So I think that's unique out of all the Godzillas."

Godzilla Minus One Final Trailer

While this might be an entirely new take on Godzilla, featuring the lizard king emerging from the depths to plague Japan following the events of World War 2, there are still some tried and true aesthetics to the kaiju that remain. Godzilla still has his patented atomic breath and while there were some slight changes made to its design, it still looks close to many of the versions that preceded Minus One's take. A Godzilla Minus One sequel hasn't been confirmed, though it would be interesting to see where the king of the monsters would return timewise if a part two emerged.

