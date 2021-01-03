Godzilla: Singular Point Debuts New Look at Godzilla

✖

Netflix has a big year ahead of it now that 2021 has entered the picture. As always, the company has a slew of original anime projects lined up, and one of them will take on the King of the Monsters. Now, fans are able to get a better look at the star of Godzilla: Singular Point and the monster looks just as menacing as you would like.

As you can see down below, a new still was released of Godzilla: Singular Point. The anime, which will be rereleased exclusively on Netflix in the States, will bring Japan's most famous kaiju to the screen once more. And as you can tell, the beast is downright terrifying here.

A new official image from 'Godzilla: Singular Point' has been released. pic.twitter.com/8keuvnjxwZ — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 1, 2021

This key visual shows Godzilla in hues of red and blue. The almost infrared image gives a detailed look at Godzilla and all of his scaly protrusions. From his teeth to his dorsal fins, Godzilla looks equal parts lean and mean in this poster. And when you hone in on his eyes, Godzilla gets even more frightening as their ringed design puts a target on just about every living thing.

Currently, Netflix is expected to debut Godzilla: Singular Point this year following its announcement in October 2020. The project is being helmed by Studio Bones and Studio Orange. You can read its official synopsis here for more details: "When danger comes up from the depths, only young geniuses Mei, Yun, and their team can face the threat in Godzilla: Singular Point."

This is not the only project coming from the Godzilla franchise this year. Warner Bros. Pictures is slated to bring Godzilla vs Kong to fans later this year. Currently, the blockbuster is expected to debut in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously given the pandemic's vice grip on the entertainment sector. So if you want all things kaiju, well - 2021 will be quite the year for you.

