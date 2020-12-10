Godzilla: Singular Point Reveals Character Designs in New Visual

✖

Godzilla has been hitting up headlines as of late thanks to his impending return to Hollywood. The monster is hotter than ever with audiences the world around, and it seems Netflix is ready to bring Godzilla to the small screen with a new anime series. After all, Godzilla: Singular Point was announced earlier this year, and fans have gotten an update on the film's cast and characters.

According to a recent update, Godzilla: Singular Point will have a large cast backing it up. Yume Miyamoto will head up the series as Mei Kamino, the female lead of the series. She will star opposite of Shoya Ishige who voices Yun Arikawa, the male lead. A slew of other characters were announced in the casting update, so you can check out the full list below:

Yume Miyamoto as Mei Kamino, Shōya Ishige as Yun Arikawa, Tarō Kikuchi as Haberu Katō, Wataru Takagi as Gorō Ōtaki, Ayako Takeuchi as Satomi Kanahara, Misaki Kuno as Pero 2, Rie Kugimiya as Jung, Yōhei Azakami as Shunya Satō, Jin Urayama as Tsunetomo Yamamoto, Kotori Koiwai as Yukie Kanoko, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehiro Kai, Kaho Kouda as Keiei Lee, Ryotaro Okiayu as Bayler "BB" Barn, Runa Onodera as Rina Barn, Tomoyuki Shimura as Yoshiyasu Matsubara, Hiromichi Tezuka as Makita K. Nakagawa, Masako Isobe as Tilda Mira, and Kenta Miyake as Michael Steven.

Clearly, the updated cast is a massive one, and it includes some of the best talent in the industry. With BONES and Orange overseeing this series, fans are already certain Godzilla: Singular Point will be a treat to watch. Now, the only thing fans have left to see if the official design for Godzilla. Hopefully, a preview will come soon as this show plans to debut in Japan on April 2021. You can read its official blurb here: "The young geniuses Mei Kamino, a female researcher, and Yun Arikawa, a male engineer, as they take on an unprecedented threat with their companions."

What do you make of this design? Do you have faith in this Godzilla anime or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

