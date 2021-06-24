Godzilla Singular Point Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Godzilla is one of the biggest movie monsters of all time, and the kaiju is on the up this year. After hitting up theaters with his latest MonsterVerse outing, Netflix has come in to give fans another dose of the kaiju. And now, fans can finally find Godzilla Singular Point on the site if they live in the United States.

Yes, that is right. All 13 episodes of Godzilla Singular Point have gone live. You can find the show right here on Netflix, so you best make time to stream the series. Trust us when we say this series is not one you should leave lingering in your queue.

After finishing Godzilla Singular Point I have the strong opinion that this is the best writing we have seen in Godzilla since the 1954 original. The characters are the best they've ever been and the story is incredibly smart and clever. The Kaiju are scarier than ever. pic.twitter.com/bQcL20AaMh — Official D Man1954 (@DMan1954Gojira) June 17, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Godzilla Singular Point, the series is a joint production under Studio Bones and Studio Orange. Atsushi Takahashi oversaw the show as director, and it debuted in late March over in Japan.

The series itself is set in the future around 2030. Godzilla Singular Point follows an engineer named Yun Arakawa and Mei Kamino are introduced as they begin exploring strange phenomena around Nigashio City. Eventually, things come to a head when the pair's research throws them into the world of kaiju, and they must join together to save their world from giant monsters.

Want to know more about Godzilla Singular Point? You can read up on its official synopsis here:

"Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world."

What do you think of this latest Godzilla entry? Or are you still on the fence about checking out the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.