Godzilla Singular Point Debuts New Clip

Godzilla: Singular Point is set to examine a brand new universe for the king of the monsters, with the lizard king once again taking on a decidedly monstrous approach to humanity, and Netflix has unveiled a new clip prior to the series' release that dives into the new kaiju of this world and the humans fighting against them. Set to hit the streaming service of June 24th, it's clear that this new anime series will be very different from the Godzilla that we've come to know in the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse, with Godzilla Vs. Kong being the latest entry.

As a part of Netflix Geeked Week, the new clip doesn't give us any looks at the new interpretation of the lizard king, but it shows us the protagonist of the series, Yun Arikawa, a mechanical engineer that is shown sitting next to the robot known as Jet Jaguar. Jaguar has long been a part of Godzilla's mythos, first introduced in the Toho live-action movies seen battling the kaiju of the world and will seemingly continue to do so in this new series landing later this month. Also in the clip, we see the first look at Rodan, the pterodactyl kaiju that recently spread its wings in the sequel film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Netflix Geeked shared this new clip from Godzilla: Singular Point that gives us a better look into the world that will act as the latest interpretation of the world of kaiju that has become such a hit in the world of pop culture as a whole:

If you see Rodan - run. Godzilla: Singular Point is available globally June 24th. Here's your first look at the English dub. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3wi6M4sslo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The official description for Godzilla: Singular Point reads as such according to Netflix:

"Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world."

Godzilla isn't the only giant monster that you can expect to see arrive on the streaming service this year, as Netflix previously announced that the animators at Powerhouse are currently working on a new animated series for King Kong with the upcoming Skull Island.

What do you think of this new take on Godzilla? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.