Godzilla Clashes With Gigan Rex in New Short: Watch

Godzilla just had one of the biggest birthdays in the long running franchise thus far, and a special new short film has brought the famous kaiju to battle with Gigan Rex in a cool way! Godzilla first stomped through theaters on November 3, 1954 in Japan with its very first feature film, and ever since Toho has been highlighting this special anniversary each year with all kinds of cool projects, collaborations, and more. This year in particular was better than ever as Toho not only announced a new feature film is now in the works, but a special new short film was released showing off all kinds of cool powers.

As part of the Godzilla Fest 2022 event in Japan, director Takuya Uenishi screened a special 3DCG short film titled Godzilla vs. Gigan Rex. A special sequel to a short film released back in 2019 dubbed "G vs. G," this new film sees a powered up version of the famous Titan taking on a much more powerful version of Gigan dubbed "Gigan Rex" along with a huge army of other smaller ones. It's a cool new look for the Kaiju, and you can check it out in action (with English subtitles) below:

What to Expect From Godzilla's Future

Godzilla vs. Gigan Rex is a cool 3DCG short that's over six minutes long, and Toho teases the story of the Takuya Uenishi directed short as such, "The hordes of Gigans that appeared in the previous movie attacked the earth again. In addition, a red-colored Gigan called "Gigan Rex", that rules the other Gigans has just appeared. Will Godzilla be able to defeat the Gigan Rex, which boasts of its outstanding fighting ability?"

Godzilla's future is going to be quite busy as not only does Toho currently have a new movie project in the works for a scheduled release late next year, but Legendary's MonsterVerse version of the Titan will be continuing with new entries as well. Not only will that include a new TV series streaming with AppleTV+, but a new sequel now in the works for Godzilla vs. Kong as well.

