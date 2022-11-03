Godzilla Announces New Movie Coming Next Year

Toho is now celebrating Godzilla's big birthday in Japan, and has done so with the major announcement that the next major movie project is now in the works for the franchise! Godzilla's very first movie first launched in theaters across Japan on November 3, 1954, and ever since then fans have been using the day to celebrate just how much the franchise has done in the decades since. This has ranged from a huge slate of movies in Japan alone to a worldwide franchise from Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy in recent years. But it seems like Toho has their eyes set on what's next already.

Dropping a mysterious teaser image on their official Twitter account, Toho has announced that the next Godzilla movie is now in the works. While there are still very little details about what to expect from the next Toho produced Godzilla movie, they have revealed that director Takahashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) has been attached to the project with a currently planned release set for November 3 next year. You can check out the teaser image below:

What to Expect From Godzilla's New Movie

There are still many questions about what to look for in Godzilla's next major movie. The last feature film produced in Japan for the franchise was Shin Godzilla back in 2016 before Legendary took the reins on the franchise for their MonsterVerse quadrilogy. It seemed like following this that Toho would take the chance at a new Godzilla movie, and although Legendary is continuing with new MonsterVerse projects like a currently in the works AppleTV+ series, Toho is indeed making their stamp with Godzilla once more.

Shin Godzilla was an incredibly popular take on the famous kaiju, but this already seems like it will be different from that project. But it's far too early to tell. With this next Godzilla movie now in the works for a release next November, it won't be too much longer before we get to see more details about this next Godzilla's design, story, and more for this next entry.

