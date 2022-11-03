Godzilla: Kaiju Fans Roar Following New Movie Announcement

Godzilla Day for 2022 was quite the celebration, with a new film in Japan being confirmed to arrive in November of next year. Aside from the release date and the logo being revealed, the next movie has kept its story details close to its chest, leaving many fans to wonder what iteration of the lizard king will appear and whether the upcoming movie will continue Shin Godzilla's story that arrived in 2016. A few months following this new film's release, Legendary Pictures will release Godzilla Vs. Kong 2, making for quite a time for kaijus.

If you didn't have the opportunity to witness the carnage in Shin Godzilla, the movie was created by anime legend Hideaki Anno, who most might know for his work on Neon Genesis Evangelion. While Anno won't be returning for this new film, he will release another entry in the Shin Universe following his take on Ultraman earlier this year, bringing Shin Kamen Rider to life. Whether we'll ever see Shin Godzilla return to the silver screen is anyone's guess though the latest Japanese take on the lizard king might be one of the kaiju's best to date.

What are you hoping to see in the next Godzilla movie roaring out of Japan? Which version of the king of the monsters do you like best? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.