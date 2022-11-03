Godzilla: Kaiju Fans Roar Following New Movie Announcement
Godzilla Day for 2022 was quite the celebration, with a new film in Japan being confirmed to arrive in November of next year. Aside from the release date and the logo being revealed, the next movie has kept its story details close to its chest, leaving many fans to wonder what iteration of the lizard king will appear and whether the upcoming movie will continue Shin Godzilla's story that arrived in 2016. A few months following this new film's release, Legendary Pictures will release Godzilla Vs. Kong 2, making for quite a time for kaijus.
If you didn't have the opportunity to witness the carnage in Shin Godzilla, the movie was created by anime legend Hideaki Anno, who most might know for his work on Neon Genesis Evangelion. While Anno won't be returning for this new film, he will release another entry in the Shin Universe following his take on Ultraman earlier this year, bringing Shin Kamen Rider to life. Whether we'll ever see Shin Godzilla return to the silver screen is anyone's guess though the latest Japanese take on the lizard king might be one of the kaiju's best to date.
What are you hoping to see in the next Godzilla movie roaring out of Japan? Which version of the king of the monsters do you like best? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.
Even If We Lose, We Win
prevnext
The great thing about being a Godzilla fan is even if the movie is terrible I'll like it. Either way we win pic.twitter.com/Cmh17cKEZX— 💀 Limp Brisket 🎃 👻 (@Wuts_Up_Doc) November 3, 2022
Good Times
prevnext
We’re getting 2 new #Godzilla movies only a few months apart. This is crazy. Not to mention there’s going to be a live action TV Show that will be coming out too. It’s a great time to be a fan. #GodzillaDay pic.twitter.com/UFw79xzKU0— Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) November 3, 2022
Not The Director's First 'Zilla
prevnext
Most of you probably know Takashi Yamazki as the director of the Lupin The Third movie a few years back, and he also worked on the Godzilla ride in Japan, so it’s safe to say we’re in great hands. https://t.co/hy9B42EqjA pic.twitter.com/71k1PWobs8— Filippo (@filippoq01) November 3, 2022
We Move
prevnext
Wait a minute that says 2023...THAT SAYS 2023!!!!!!
YO! YOOO!!!! YOOOOOO!!!!!!!
NEW TOHO GODZILLA MOVIE JUST GOT ANNOUNCED!!!!!! NEW. TOHO. GODZILLA. MOVIE. JUST GOT ANNOUNCED!!!!!!!!!!!
WE MOVE!!!! WE BALL!!! LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/0PP8crBnRd— TheGodzillaDude🐉🐝#HiveSZN (@TheGodzillaDude) November 3, 2022
Isn't It Ironic?
prevnext
The fact that the guy who directed this fakeout Godzilla scene from another Toho movie that was constantly posted online for years as a fake Godzilla movie trailer is now actually directing a real ass Godzilla movie is the most full circle shit imaginable pic.twitter.com/txu5PgYGYO— Matthew Sclafani (@NEEMOAHTOAD) November 3, 2022
There Are BIG Fans Out There
prevnext
Godzilla getting a new movie means I can enjoy life once more— McCheesey (@McCheeseyYt) November 3, 2022
It Just Might
prevnext
The new Godzilla movie is going to be awesome pic.twitter.com/P80RWlNu7d— Breckin Mathias🎙️ (@BreckinMathias) November 3, 2022
Dance Time
prev
I really REALLY need another Japanese Godzilla movie in my life. Can't wait to see more news! pic.twitter.com/N4J0TrQTCb— Metanick (@Meta_Nick) November 3, 2022