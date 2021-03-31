Godzilla vs Kong Steps Forward with Blu-ray and DVD Plans

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is one of this year's biggest movies so far, and it will be a hard one to beat. After all, the MonsterVerse sequel has nearly made $100 million USD domestically with its theatrical run, and it has opened the door for even more monster movies. And if you cannot catch the flick in theaters anymore, it will head to home video soon!

Thanks to a new report by Legendary and Warner Bros Pictures, fans know the MonsterVerse sequel will hit Digital HD on May 21. This digital release will hit up platforms like iTunes and Amazon before a physical edition of Godzilla vs Kong goes live later in the summer.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

In fact, Blu-ray and 4K releases are slated to go live almost a month after the Digital HD debut. Godzilla vs Kong will hit up store shelves on June 15 in the United States. As for the 4K Ultra Blu-ray set, it will have even better visuals thanks to its Dolby Visio HDR. You can check out pre-orders for all these home videos here as most have gone live.

Of course, all of the home videos will contain the film itself, but the 4K UHD Combo Pack will have some special Godzilla vs Kong features added. You can find the full list of goodies below:

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth

Kong Leaves Home

Behold Kong’s Temple

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World

Godzilla Attacks

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters

Round One: Battle at Sea

Round Two: One Will Fall

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King

The Rise of MechaGodzilla

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard (only on 4K and Blu-ray)

Currently, some select theaters are offering Godzilla vs Kong screenings, so you will want to see what is showing near you. The movie also premiered on HBO Max in March as part of a hybrid distribution deal, but it left the service at the end of April.

What do you think of this home video schedule? Will you be nabbing Godzilla vs Kong for your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.