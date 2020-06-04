Godzilla Vs Kong Director Confirms Rating And Hints At Big Kaiju Destruction

✖

The director of such horror films as The Guest and The Blair Witch, Adam Wingard, is looking to direct one of his BIGGEST movies to date with the upcoming kaiju crossover with Godzilla Vs Kong, and has recently confirmed via an Instagram Post that the rating will in fact by PG-13 and hints at some major creature violence that was hinted at in the rating breakdown. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters ending with the lizard king becoming the true monarch of the giant monsters of the world, the fight between the leader of Skull Island and the monolithic beast will be a big one!

The last time we saw Kong appear was years ago in the Legendary Pictures film, Kong: Skull Island, where a crew of soldiers came across the island lost to time in order to discover more than they bargained for in a world of giant monsters that inhabited it. With the rag tag band of warriors encountering giant spiders, skull faced lizards, and the colossal primate himself, a good number of soldiers weren't able to escape the island with their lives.

Adam Wingard, the director of the film, shared the confirmation via his Official Instagram Account, also hinting that the "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language" was an "understatement" for the upcoming feature length film from Legendary Pictures:

The official description for Godzilla Vs Kong, for those who might not know, reads as such:

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

When Kong first appeared, it was hinted that the large primate was still growing and was basically in his adolescence. This will be much needed for the upcoming fight between the two monsters as Godzilla definitely is in a different weight class based on the original Kong: Skull Island film.

