Godzilla vs Kong Roars to Life with Stellar Reviews from Fans
Godzilla vs Kong is here at last! After waiting over a year to check out the blockbuster, the two monsters have made their way to theaters and HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong is the latest film to go live amidst efforts to tame the COVID pandemic stateside with vaccines. And whether you watch the flick at home or at a cinema, it seems the consensus is clear: Godzilla vs Kong is a must-see movie this year!
Over on social media, fans have taken over hashtags to share their thoughts on this MonsterVerse movie. Godzilla vs Kong is most certainly an epic action movie littered with sci-fi goodness and monster mayhem. The title of the movie spells the whole thing out as Godzilla and Kong face-off time and time again. So if you are down to watch these alphas duke it out, then you best check out Godzilla vs Kong.
You can find a slew of reviews from fans below, so you best beware of spoilers! Godzilla vs Kong has some big ones that you don't want spoiled. There is, of course, the whole matter of which titan wins in battle. But as you will find, there are some other juicy secrets hidden in this MonsterVerse movie no one could have predicted.
If you want to check out Godzilla vs Kong, you can watch it in select theaters depending on your area's pandemic restrictions. You can also watch the movie from the comfort of your home thanks to HBO Max. Paid subscribers have 31 days to watch Godzilla vs Kong through the service before it reverts entirely to theaters.
Well, #GodzillaVsKong kicks significant amounts of ass.
Absolutely knows what it is, and that is a massive epic of a movie involving monsters going at it. Fits perfectly into its intended genre.
Keep in mind, I did enjoy last one. If you need a benchmark. Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/pLurVgwFUK— Jeff D Brackets (@JeffDLowe) March 31, 2021
Just finished watching #GodzillaVsKong and all I can say is, this a true cinematic experience. Even though it has some minor flaws, Godzilla vs Kong is what every Kaiju fans want and they delivered it. This movie had me jumping in excitement and crying. 9.5/10 for me and Must See pic.twitter.com/Fyl988eNvB— Koro Sensei (@DarkFlameGoji20) March 31, 2021
#GodzillaVsKong is all brawn and no brains. It’s literally just the title — just two Titans fighting — nothing else to it.
I love it nonetheless. It’s visceral and an absolute joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/uVDTi0w3Ab— Watch or Skip It? (@WatchOrSkipIt) March 31, 2021
Kong & Godzilla at the end against Mecha 😂 #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/8tVxpggpsm— Roger (@_rogerreyna) March 31, 2021
Godzilla throwing the lob to Kongs axe for the game winner LETS GO !!!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/Z6bmmOwWWe— Dee Tucker (@WarReady422) March 31, 2021
For all the people that thought Kong would beat Godzilla #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/ChtDU9Y0kG— D3F4UL1 (@1LU4F3D) March 31, 2021
Godzilla VS Kong without spoiling the movie. #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/5LJJk7MvLc— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) March 31, 2021