Godzilla vs Kong Roars to Life with Stellar Reviews from Fans

Godzilla vs Kong is here at last! After waiting over a year to check out the blockbuster, the two monsters have made their way to theaters and HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong is the latest film to go live amidst efforts to tame the COVID pandemic stateside with vaccines. And whether you watch the flick at home or at a cinema, it seems the consensus is clear: Godzilla vs Kong is a must-see movie this year!

Over on social media, fans have taken over hashtags to share their thoughts on this MonsterVerse movie. Godzilla vs Kong is most certainly an epic action movie littered with sci-fi goodness and monster mayhem. The title of the movie spells the whole thing out as Godzilla and Kong face-off time and time again. So if you are down to watch these alphas duke it out, then you best check out Godzilla vs Kong.

(Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary)

You can find a slew of reviews from fans below, so you best beware of spoilers! Godzilla vs Kong has some big ones that you don't want spoiled. There is, of course, the whole matter of which titan wins in battle. But as you will find, there are some other juicy secrets hidden in this MonsterVerse movie no one could have predicted.

If you want to check out Godzilla vs Kong, you can watch it in select theaters depending on your area's pandemic restrictions. You can also watch the movie from the comfort of your home thanks to HBO Max. Paid subscribers have 31 days to watch Godzilla vs Kong through the service before it reverts entirely to theaters.

What do you think of Godzilla vs Kong? Do you think the movie set up the MonsterVerse for even more adventures? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.