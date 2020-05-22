Godzilla vs Kong Prequel Comic Drops First Details

✖

Godzilla Vs Kong is tentatively scheduled to have its theatrical debut of these colossal titans going toe to toe later this year, as the kaiju monster verse continues from Legendary Pictures, and it seems as though some upcoming prequel comics will give us our first details of how these two giant monsters come into contact with one another. Following the previous entries of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, the ground work has been laid for arguably the two most popular kaiju in the universe coming to blows with one another in a world where the lizard king is in charge.

It's been a few years since we last saw Kong, with the movie of Kong: Skull Island, as the larger than life ape was stomping around his own private island. Though his presence wasn't felt in the subsequent release of King of the Monsters, it's clear that the giant primate is going to be growing many times his own size in order to take on Godzilla later this year. In Skull Island, it was alluded to that the time period when the movie took place, in the 1960s, that Kong himself was still a baby so more than likely, we'll see a larger adult version of the kaiju that was one of the earliest giant monsters on the silver screen.

Twitter User OmegaGormaru shared a number of upcoming comics that will give us a new look into the environment that is being established to take two of the greatest movie monsters ever created and smash them together in an epic brawl that will surely shake the foundations of the earth:

4 New #MonsterVerse Titles - Legendary Comics -A Godzilla Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

(from Godzilla's POV, understanding his character)

-A Kong Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

-Kong Picture Book(More for younger audiences)

-The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong pic.twitter.com/A8PGobgp4u — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) May 21, 2020

While we don't know a lot about the story details for these books, the image posted via this social media account show Godzilla apparently making his way onto Skull Island. Whether this takes long before the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters or perhaps after is still up in the air, though it definitely has us excited to see where this story goes as a precursor to the upcoming giant monster war!

Will you be picking up these Godzilla Vs Kong books when they drop later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

