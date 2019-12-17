Godzilla vs Kong Director Hilariously Shouts Out Classic Fan-Favorite Scene

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated releases of next year as the film will bring Legendary’s experimental MonsterVerse quadrilogy to a close. But not only that, it will feature Godzilla and King Kong in a huge rematch from their last battle all the way back in the 1960s. The original King Kong vs. Godzilla has many dedicated fans who are hoping it gets referenced in some way in the new film — particularly one scene in which King Kong hilariously grabs a tree and tries to shove it down Godzilla’s mouth to keep it from using its Atomic Breath.

In fact, that one scene in particular is so iconic that some fans actually went and created a petition directed at Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard asking for the tree scene to pop up in the new film in some way. Wingard even took to Instagram to let fans know that he’s definitely noticed it.

Sharing a photo of the now closed petition page, fans are definitely excited about what this could mean. Whether it’s Wingard acknowledging the petition at all or teasing that this tree scene will make it into the new film, but it’s a fun time for fans of both iterations of the film. The first footage from the new film made its debut during CCXP earlier this year, but there has yet to be any footage released online in an official capacity. But with the film being delayed from its original March release, it’s going to be a while before we see anything substantial.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release November 11, 2020. There’s currently no word on a rating yet as of this writing, and the final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Shun Oguri among many others.

The film is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”