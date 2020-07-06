Godzilla vs Kong Prequel Comic Drops First Synopsis

✖

Godzilla vs Kong may have been delayed to 2021, but that doesn't mean its stars are taking a break until then. Both of the monsters have plans to see out 2020 to the best of their abilities. After all, Godzilla vs Kong has a pair of prequel comics in the works, and one of them has released their first juicy synopsis.

Recently, Godzilla vs Kong: Godzilla Dominion put out its first blurb. The synopsis teases fans about what they will find in this graphic novel, and it promises to share loads of new information about the King of the Monsters.

"A unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun. As told entirely from Godzilla's point of view, the graphic novel brings new insights into the King of the Monsters: His habitats, ancient rivalries, challenges, and encounters with new Titans. As his new era of dominance is tested, aaa coming confrontation with another king looms," the synopsis reads.

As you can see, there will be plenty of things to pick apart in this comic. Kong will take care of his own comic when the time comes, and Godzilla will do the same with his. Not only will we find out more about the monster when he's not surfaced around humans, but we'll learn about his interactions with other creatures instead. The big screen has eagerly documented the kaiju's fights so far, but fans want to know how Godzilla reacts to other monsters when there is no bad blood involved.

What do you make of this prequel's story so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Kaiju News Outlet

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.