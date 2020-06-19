Godzilla Vs Kong: Junkie XL Confirms Role As Movie's Composer

✖

Tom Holkenborg has made a name for himself in the world of movies as of late thanks to his role as the composer for films such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Scoob!, Alita: Battle Angel, and Terminator: Dark Fate, with the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League also falling to him, "Junkie XL" has confirmed that he'll be working on the titanic tussle between the kaiju of Godzilla and Kong! With Godzilla Vs Kong being delayed from its fall release to summer of next year, there's sure to be plenty of time for Holkenborg to add his musical talent to the long awaited crossover.

The upcoming Legendary Pictures "Monster verse" film is hardly the first time that Godzilla and King Kong have come to blows, but it will be the first time with their latest incarnations as the crossover will act as a sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. With the recent Godzilla movie ending with the lizard king taking his rightful place as the leader of the kaiju, the description for Godzilla Vs Kong has already laid out an environment that features man and "titans" living side by side. With some mysteries swirling around Skull Island, the stage is set for the giant lizard and larger than life primate to work out their differences with a one on one brawl.

Junkie XL confirmed that he would be scoring Godzilla Vs Kong on his Official Twitter Account, teasing that fans of both himself and the kaiju should expect "big things" from the upcoming Legendary Pictures film that will perhaps be the largest film of the "kaiju-verse" to date:

Looks like the monster is out of the bag. Yes! Happy to finally announce I will compose the score for Adam Wingard's monster epic Godzilla vs. Kong. Expect... BIG things. ;) pic.twitter.com/9rdySWa3rI — Tom Holkenborg (@Junkie_XL) June 19, 2020

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Godzilla Vs Kong has had to move its release date from later this year to 2021, meaning that fans will have to wait that much longer to see which of these two pop culture titans are able to come out on top. However, with Adam Wingard and Junkie XL's resumes, we're sure to get a battle for the ages when it comes to the latest interpretations of two of the most popular giant monsters around.

Are you excited that Junkie XL has been confirmed as the composer for Godzilla Vs Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!

