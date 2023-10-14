Godzilla Vs. Megalon to Release This Year

2023 will be one of the biggest years for Godzilla in recent memory, and the biggest projects featuring the king of the monsters have yet to arrive. Next month, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will arrive as the first television series focusing on the lizard king, exploring the universe created by Legendary Pictures. This December, Godzilla Minus One will once again see the popular kaiju attacking Japan as the film will make its way to North America. On top of these projects, a new short film will arrive to celebrate the 50th birthday of one of Godzilla's biggest foes.

Megalon, the kaiju who has spikes where its hands would be, first appeared in 1973 via the film Godzilla Vs. Megalon. Following its initial appearance, Megalon hasn't appeared in the likes of the Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse or many other feature-length films for that matter, but it has appeared in quite a few video games and peripheral material focusing on the kaiju world. Next year will see the arrival of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, continuing to explore Legendary's Western take on the classic kaiju. With the universe often taking the chance to re-imagine some of Godzilla's classic allies and enemies, perhaps we'll one day see Megalon make an appearance sporting a new look.

Godzilla Vs. Megalon

The new short film featuring a rematch between Megalon and the king of the monsters will arrive as a part of Godzilla Fest in Japan on November 3rd. Here's how the event is touting the upcoming project, releasing a new trailer to give kaiju fans an idea of what it will look like to boot, "50th Anniversary of Megalon's Birth "Godzilla vs. Megalon" To be released at Godzilla Fest 2023! Takuya Uenishi ("Godzilla VS Giganrex") and Akihiro Shibata ("Gifu Godzilla", "DRESS") have teamed up to bring you a 3DCG x live-action short work! Don't miss the Reiwa battle between Godzilla and Megalon!"

While Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will give us a familiar Godzilla from the MonsterVerse, Godzilla MInus One is giving us a brand new iteration of the lizard king. Taking place following the events of World War 2, Japan is struggling to pick up the pieces and finds itself now having to deal with a kaiju attack unlike anything they've experienced.

Who is your favorite enemy of Godzilla introduced over the kaiju's long history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.