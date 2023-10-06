Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Official Godzilla Crossover

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 took anime fans to the past for the Hidden Inventory Arc and has returned to the present with the Shibuya Incident Arc. Upping the stakes for Yuji Itadori and his allies in recent episodes, the supernatural shonen series is set to have a crossover this month that will see the sorcerers pitting their skills against some of the world's most popular kaiju. That's right, Godzilla and his fellow giant monsters are aiming to cross over with the world from the mind of Gege Akutami.

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't been shy about pitting the supernatural heroes against some truly grotesque monstrosities. The "curses" of the world are routinely formed thanks to mankind, as only sorcerers like Gojo, Yuji, and other members of Jujutsu Tech have the power to stop them. In the latest storyline, the Shibuya Incident Arc, villains like Suguru Geto, Mihato, Jogo, and several others have made the decision to take Gojo off the playing field. Locking him up inside a nefarious cube known as the Prison Realm, it's now up to Yuji and his friends to attempt to free their mentor while also fighting against the countless threats that will emerge now that the world's most powerful force for good is no longer around.

Godzilla Kaisen

The crossover between the anime sorcerers and the world's most popular kaiju will arrive as a merchandise line in Japan on October 13th. The new line sees Jujutsu Kaisen's heroes side by side with both the original iterations of the giant beasts along with "Chibi Godzilla". This doesn't necessarily mean we'll see an animated crossover featuring the two different worlds, but anime fans can dream.

(Photo: MAPPA & Toei)

While Jujutsu Kaisen has had a big year thanks to its second season, the King of the Monsters will also have a giant 2023 thanks to two upcoming projects. Apple TV+ will once again brings kaiju fans back to Legendary's MonsterVerse with Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, arriving on the streaming service on November 17th. On December 1st in North America, Godzilla Minus One will hit theaters, giving us a new take on the lizard king as he ravages a post-World War 2 Japan.

Do you think Gojo could defeat Godzilla and his fellow Kaiju thanks to his immeasurable strength? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of kaiju and sorcerers.

Via JJK_Mya