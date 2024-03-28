Godzilla x Kong Concept Art Turns the Kaiju Into a Cat

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is so close to making landfall in theaters that kaiju fans can taste it. Rather than seeing the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island taking swings at one another, the crossover sequel is introducing new threats from the Hollow Earth. When the lizard king isn't fighting against his doppelganger Shimo however, it appears as though Godzilla takes the opportunity to chill out as new concept art from the MonsterVerse's next chapter proves.

It has been a thrilling time for Godzilla in recent months, as the MonsterVerse is not just preparing to see Godzilla and Kong join forces, but the universe made waves on Apple TV+. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters became the most popular television series on the streaming service, taking the chance to tell new stories in this world. While not yet confirmed for a season two, the series was able to receive acclaim from kaiju fans and critics alike. On top of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla made waves thanks to Godzilla Minus One, the recent Toho production that took theaters by storm. Winning an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects", the recent depiction saw the king of the monsters as anything but friendly to humanity.

Godzilla x Cat: The New Empire

In a new concept art for the kaiju crossover, Godzilla is shown sleeping in what appears to be the Roman Colleseum. Much like a house cat, the king of the monsters contorts his body to make sure that he can get the best use of the makeshift bed. As deadly as the lizard king can be, this new art shows how docile he can be when the need arises.

While Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reviews are hitting the internet, we had the opportunity to catch the kaiju crossover. Here's what we had to say about the film, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the movie that fans have thought they wanted for the past 10 years. Monster fights and IMAX-sized visuals are delivered to a dizzying degree, while the handful of characters who are present are largely around to just spout off NPC-level dialogue so that you're totally aware of why something is about to happen or why someone is about to show up. You're not going to remember the moments where a human said a dumb line for two seconds since you just saw a giant lizard suplex a giant ape into the sand, which is what the movie itself is more invested in."

