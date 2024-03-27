Godzilla x Kong Director Reveals Their Favorite Kaiju

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to bring Kaiju back to the big screen in a huge slate of new fights, and the director behind it all revealed their favorite giant monster! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be expanding Legendary's MonsterVerse with a new team up between the titular Titans as they face off against some powerful new foes. But while this next major entry in the MonsterVerse will be introducing new Titans, there are still quite a few Kaiju from TOHO's classic catalog that fans would like to see new versions of in the future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard was asked by ComicBook.com's Megan Peters about his potential favorite Kaiju that he would want to see in the future, and it turns out that it's actually Hedorah. The monster was first seen in the 1971 film Godzilla vs. Hedorah, and would be the perfect fit for a MonsterVerse reinvention in the future. It's a sentiment that Wingard reveals that he and Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki share as well when thinking of TOHO's own Titans.

(Photo: Legendary)

Godzilla x Kong: Adam Wingard's Favorite Kaiju

"I mean, Shin Godzilla in some ways is, but Shin Godzilla is so modernized with its kind of approach to the bureaucratic institutions, dealing with a giant monster attacking," Wingard began. "But it still kind of reached that similar kind of dread and vibe. But yeah, when I talked to him, [Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki], I was impressed with how much we hit it off. One of the questions that was asked to us was, 'Which creature...' Because he and I did this little director-on-director thing, and they asked us which creature we would like to see realized with modern technology. And funny enough, both of our answer was Hedorah."

Continuing further, Wingard explained that it was one of his favorites too, "So that was exciting because that's my second favorite Godzilla movie. Technically, you can't really beat the original." Hedorah would definitely be a welcome future addition to the MonsterVerse considering how big of a threat it was in the original TOHO films, so it just remains to be seen what's next from the Titans in the future.

What is your favorite kaiju? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!