Godzilla x Kong Director Wants Cryptids in the MonsterVerse

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to unpack the MonsterVerse like never before. With Adam Wingard in the director's chair, the upcoming film promises to bring tons of new monsters to life. This means the MonsterVerse's team at Monarch will be busy. And in a recent chat with ComicBook, Wingard says the MonsterVerse most definitely has room for a cryptid division.

The conversation was held ahead of the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It was there Wingard was asked about the long-held theory of Mothra's connection to Mothman. It turns out Wingard subscribes to the conspiracy, and the director is a cryptid fan himself.

"I like that take. Nobody's ever asked me that," Wingard shared when asked about the Mothman theory. "I mean, maybe Mothman is related to Mothra. We'll find that out in the future."

"I'm a big Mothman fan. I really love The Mothman Prophecies book, John Keel, and I actually really like that movie too. I know some people kind of overlooked that movie. But yeah, the funny thing is I follow a lot of conspiracy theories, not in the weird kind of modern, negative way. I've always been into UFOs and stuff, and I've seen UFOs before, which is interesting, but I haven't seen Mothman yet."

In the past decade or so, it seems cryptids have become more present than ever in pop culture. From the Jersey Devil to the Flatwoods Monster, there is cryptid lore all over the Internet. For years now, kaiju fans have wondered whether Mothra might have a connection to the poster boy of cryptids. And should Wingard get another go at the MonsterVerse, maybe we will get to see whether Mothman really is tied to Godzilla's closest ally.

If you are ready for more kaiju action, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit U.S. theaters on March 29th. You can also check out the MonsterVerse's movie backlog on Max now.

What do you think about the MonsterVerse's own cryptid division? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!